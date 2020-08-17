Transfer roundup: Man United stance on Jack Grealish, Arsenal striker agrees new deal

The 2020 Premier League summer transfer window has entered its fourth week.

Manchester United attacker Tahith Chong will spend the 2020/21 campaign on loan with German side Werder Bremen.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has returned to Swansea City for the second season running. He signed a fresh three year contract prior to the move.

Let’s have a look at the trending transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Manchester United have been regularly linked with Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. However, it appears that there is no certainty that the Red Devils will make an approach for his services. The club continue to prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (The Athletic).

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to end the speculation over his future by penning a long-term deal at Arsenal. He is due to sign a three-year contract worth £250,000-a-week. The Gunners captain has already dropped a hint by posting an hourglass emoji on his official Twitter account (Telegraph).

Serie A champions Juventus are planning to sign a new striker. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez are currently on their radar. The Bianconeri are set to part ways with Gonzalo Higuain, who has entered the final year of his contract (Sky Sports).

Ethan Ampadu spent the previous campaign on loan at RB Leipzig from Chelsea. However, he is reluctant to pursue another temporary move and is prepared to fight for his first-team spot under Frank Lampard next season (Goal.com).

Arsenal have yet to finalise a fresh loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. The Spain international is expected to feature for Los Blancos in pre-season training as the negotiations continue between the sides (Sky Sports).

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp is set to earn a temporary move to gain first-team experience. Fulham have offered him Premier League football, but Championshp side Norwich City are on the verge of signing him on loan (Evening Standard).

Best of the Rest:

Tottenham fans react to links with Marcel Sabitzer

Aston Villa looking to hijack Sheffield United move for Aaron Ramsdale

Wilfried Zaha attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund

Everton prepared to end Gabriel Magalhaes interest

Tottenham make enquiry for Ben White

Everton lead the chase for Napoli’s Allan

Everton want Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure

Leeds considering whether to sign Michy Batshuayi

West Ham United open to Issa Diop sale

West Ham United leading Shane Duffy chase

Leeds United identify Robin Koch as Ben White alternative

Liverpool fans react to the latest update on Thiago Alcantara

Brighton’s reported stance on alleged Tottenham Hotspur target Lewis Dunk

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne sends message to David Silva