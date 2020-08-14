Transfer roundup: Man City stance on Harry Winks, Chelsea favourites to sign left-back

As we approach the third weekend of the Premier League summer transfer window, there is plenty of speculation involving players from around the world.

Earlier today, Arsenal made their first signing of the summer as they confirmed the arrival of Willian on a free transfer (official website).





The Brazil international has joined the Gunners following seven seasons with Chelsea, where he made 339 appearances across all competitions.

Let’s have a look at the trending transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Chelsea are prioritising the signing of a new left-back this summer and Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon has emerged as a top target. The Spaniard, who is currently on loan at Sevilla, is valued at around £22.5m. Frank Lampard’s side are regarded as the favourites to sign him ahead of Arsenal and Napoli due to the appeal of Champions League football (AS).

A recent report from The Sun claimed that Manchester City could make a shock £40m move for midfielder Harry Winks, whose position at Tottenham Hotspur is uncertain. However, that appears unlikely to happen with Pep Guardiola satisfied with his options for the holding midfield role (M.E.N).

Manchester United are still in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of Jadon Sancho. The attacker would welcome a return home this summer, but he has no plans of handing in a transfer request to push through a move (Bild).

Liverpool have been fancied to land the services of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, but they have yet to make any contact with the German champions. The midfielder, who has entered the final year of his deal, is valued at around £27m (Sky Sport Germany).

Tahith Chong appears set to secure a loan move to the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg. The young Dutchman signed a fresh two-year deal at Manchester United earlier this year and he will now be offered the chance to gain first-team experience with the German outfit (Sky Sports).

Newcastle United are close to agreeing a deal for a new left-back this summer, but that may not be Danny Rose. Rose spent the second half of the season at the Magpies on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, but the club have not made the move to re-sign him despite the low £5m asking price (Football Insider).

Best of the Rest:

