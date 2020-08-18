Transfer roundup: Leeds register striker interest, Man United keeping tabs on winger

It’s been nearly three-and-a-half weeks since the reopening of the Premier League transfer window.

There have already been a number of signings made by the top-flight clubs and earlier today, Spurs confirmed their second addition of the summer.





Two-time Premier League winner Joe Hart joined the north London side on a free transfer. The England international has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal.

Let’s have a look at the trending transfer rumours at the moment.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Michy Batshuayi’s time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end. The Belgium international has already entered the final year of his contract and is expected to be sold by the Blues. Leeds United have expressed an interest in signing him (Standard Sport).

Manchester United are prioritising the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer, but they have yet to make the breakthrough in the negotiations. Hence, they are said to be considering alternatives and are keeping tabs on Juventus’ Douglas Costa (Sky Sports).

Both Lewis Dunk and Ben White have been linked with possible exits from Brighton & Hove Albion, but the club have no plans of selling the former. Meanwhile, the Seagulls are reluctant to sell White to a relegation rival amid the interest from Leeds United (TalkSPORT).

Arsenal appear close to landing the signature of Gabriel Magalhaes from French side Lille. The north London side are understood to have beaten Manchester United and Napoli to the player’s services and have agreed a deal worth £22m (The Daily Mail).

Manchester United have already sanctioned the loan exits of Tahith Chong and Aliou Traore to Werder Bremen and Caen respectively. James Garner is now said to be eager to pursue a temporary move away from the Red Devils (Manchester Evening News).

Sheffield United continue to remain favourites to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth. Aston Villa and an unnamed Premier League side have entered the race, but the Blades are still in pole position to land their former graduate (Sky Sports).

Best of the Rest:

Leeds United and Brighton want Stuttgart striker Nicolas Gonzalez

Leeds United receive a boost in signing Fulham defender Joe Bryan

Newcastle in talks to sign Nabil Bentaleb

Aston Villa keen on Benfica’s Franco Cervi

Celtic want Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull

Aston Villa and Newcastle keen on Rhian Brewster

Everton set to reignite interest in Wilfried Zaha

Celtic keen on a move for Omar Colley

Aaron Hickey closing in on Bayern Munich move

Leeds looking to sign Joe Williams from Wigan

Everton want Atletico Madrid right-back Santiago Arias

Leeds set to submit improved offer for Sean McGurk

Everton agree four year contract with Abdoulaye Doucoure

Southampton in talks with Schalke 04 over Weston McKennie