Transfer roundup: Chelsea close to signing three players, Leeds United make Ben White decision

We have entered the fifth week of the Premier League summer transfer window and the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal appear close to making additions to their squads.

The Blues are on the verge of reaching an agreement for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz. He is likely to cost an overall transfer package of £90m (The Guardian).





Meanwhile, the Gunners have agreed on a £27m deal for Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazilian has already finalised terms over a five-year contract (The Guardian).

Let’s have a look at some of the other trending stories.

Top Transfer Stories:

Apart from Havertz, Chelsea are also close to finalising deals for Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva this summer (Sky Sports). Silva has parted ways with Paris Saint-Germain following the Champions League final and the Blues look set to sign him on a one-year deal.

Leeds United have been keen on signing Ben White on a permanent basis from Brighton & Hove Albion following his successful loan stint last term. However, they appear set to look elsewhere after the Seagulls turned down their third bid worth £25m. Graham Potter’s side are determined to keep hold of White (Sky Sports).

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is said to be on the verge of leaving Arsenal for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves have yet to agree on the transfer fee with the north London giants, but the move is likely to be made official by the end of the week (The Athletic’s David Ornstein).

Manchester United have already sanctioned temporary deals for Tahith Chong and Aliou Traore, who have joined Werder Bremen and Caen respectively. James Garner, Dylan Levitt and Matej Kovar are among the other youngsters, who could be sent out on loan to gain valuable first-team experience (Manchester Evening News).

Chelsea are said to be interested in signing Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer. The west London side have been fancied to make a move for the Frenchman as soon as Kepa Arrizabalaga heads through the exit door, potentially on a season-long loan (Le 10 Sport).

Best of the Rest:

Manchester United star going nowhere, confirms agent

West Ham and Everton linked with Rafinha Alcantara

Wolves make enquiry for Nelson Oliveira

Celtic join Leeds United in the race for Jamal Lowe

Valencia negotiating the sale of Rodrigo to Leeds

Aston Villa enter the race to sign Matty Cash

Luis Figo on whether Messi would ever join Real Madrid

Journalist: Leeds United leading the race to sign Sam Greenwood

Arsenal’s start to the 2020/21 Premier League season analysed

Yaya Sanogo close to joining Middlesbrough

Dijon eye move for Leeds forward Jay-Roy Grot

West Ham United confident of Shane Duffy signing

Manchester City Transfer roundup: Kalidou Koulibaly pursuit, Jack Grealish interest

Journalist says West Brom in talks with Brighton over David Button

Aston Villa’s start to the 2020/21 Premier League season analysed

Eddie Newton: Trabzonspor could sell Celtic striker Caleb Ekuban

Aston Villa Transfer roundup: Jasper Cillessen, Weston McKennie, Callum Wilson and more

Boost for Leeds after Odsonne Edouard reveals Aston Villa transfer stance

Manchester City’s start to the 2020/21 Premier League season analysed

West Ham United’s Declan Rice reacts as Jordan Hugill joins Norwich City

Arsenal transfer roundup: Gabriel Magalhaes deal, Houssem Aouar interest