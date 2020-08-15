Transfer roundup: Chelsea close to left-back signing, Newcastle United to land midfielder

Today, we have entered the third weekend of the Premier League summer transfer window.

It has been a quiet day with no player arrivals, but Sheffield United appear close to recruiting a new goalkeeper in the form of Aaron Ramsdale.





The Blades have agreed on a fee with Bournemouth for the 22-year-old (Daily Echo). The shot-stopper appears set to rejoin the club after three-and-a-half years.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Arsenal have received a boost in their bid to swap Lucas Torreira with AS Roma’s Amadou Diawara. Torreira is keen on a return to the Serie A and he has the accepted the idea of joining the Giallorossi (Il Romanista).

Elsewhere, Chelsea seem on the cusp of signing a new left-back. They have been regularly linked with Ben Chilwell in recent months and it appears that they have reached a breakthrough in the negotiations with Leicester City (The Times).

Jadon Sancho continues to remain Manchester United’s main target to strengthen the wide attacking department, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to look at alternatives which include Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati (Standard Sport).

Arsenal recently confirmed the purchase of Willian. They are said to be eyeing at least two more signings. The focus remains on bolstering the central midfield and central defensive positions (The Daily Star).

Newcastle United are on the cusp of announcing their second signing on a free transfer. Jeff Hendrick is understood to have already undergone his medical and is expected to put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract (The Daily Mail).

