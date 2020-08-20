Transfer roundup: Arsenal to sign centre-back, Man United identify Jadon Sancho alternative

The Premier League summer transfer window has entered its 25th day today and we are just over three weeks away from the start of the new season.

A number of clubs have already strengthened their respective squads and Sheffield United were the most recent to do so with the purchase of Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth.





The 22-year-old returned to the Blades after three-and-a-half seasons away from the club. Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories over the past 24 hours.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Arsenal appear set to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille. The Gunners have beaten the likes of Everton and Napoli in the player’s pursuit and they are expected to pay a fee of around £22.6m for the transfer (The Telegraph).

Meanwhile, the Brazilian’s arrival at the Emirates could lead to the departure of a few centre-backs as the Gunners look to balance the books. Sokratis, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding have all been linked with possible summer exits (The Telegraph).

Matty Longstaff has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks including Leeds United. However, he appears set to renew his contract with Newcastle United after being convinced by manager Steve Bruce (Sky Sports).

Aston Villa and Leeds United are prepared to compete for the services of Harry Wilson. The Welshman remains hopeful of breaking into the Liverpool first team, but is open to the prospect of securing regular game time elsewhere (The Sun).

Manchester United have yet to make the breakthrough in the negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho. Hence, they are on the look out for alternatives and it is reported that they could focus on signing David Brooks after Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship (M.E.N).

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is said to be a keen admirer of Georginio Wijnaldum, but the club have yet to make an approach to sign him. The Dutch midfielder has under 11 months remaining on his Liverpool deal and has not been presented with an extension (Sky Sports).

Best of the Rest:

Newcastle United to make offer for Aaron Ramsey

Leeds United want Ryan Kent signing before Liverpool game

Southampton interested in signing Danny Welbeck from Watford

Leeds United will have to pay £30 million for Joshua King

Everton could complete Allan’s signing this week

West Ham remain keen on Eberechi Eze

Chelsea close to signing Kai Havertz

Celtic to make bid for Caleb Ekuban

