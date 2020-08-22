Transfer round-up: Arsenal to make new signing next week, Barcelona want Premier League left-back

We have entered the fourth weekend of the Premier League summer transfer window and 13 top-flight clubs have already made new additions to their squad.

Fulham were the most recent club to make their first signing of the summer after left-back Antonee Robinson joined them from League One side Wigan Athletic.





Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Stories:



Arsenal are on the brink of signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille. Earlier this week, Manchester United renewed their interest in the centre-back, but they have yet to make an official bid and are set to miss out on his services (The Independent).

Barcelona are planning a squad overhaul this summer and one of their priorities remains to find a replacement for left-back Jordi Alba. Angelino, who is currently value at £25m, has emerged as the prime target for new boss Ronald Koeman (Goal.com).

Chelsea are eyeing an experienced centre-back and Thiago Silva has emerged as a surprise solution. The 35-year-old is scheduled to leave Paris Saint-Germain after the Champions League final and the Blues are in advanced talks to sign him on a free transfer (The Athletic).

Meanwhile, Arsenal are still keen on re-signing Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid on loan. Ceballos is scheduled to link up with Los Blancos for pre-season training, but talks are ongoing between the sides. The Spaniard is open to rejoining the Gunners (Sky Sports).

Fulham have turned out an offer worth £22.5m from Villarreal for midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. The Cameroon international impressed on loan for the La Liga side last term and it appears that the Cottagers are holding out for a better transfer offer (Sky Sports).

Juventus had recently proposed to swap Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin with Daniele Rugani, but their approach was rejected by the Gunners. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri have yet to make any progress in their pursuit of Alexandre Lacazette (Calciomercato).

Best of the Rest:

Everton to open talks with Michael Keane over new contract

Leeds United want Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook

Newcastle United enter the race to sign Shane Duffy

Newcastle join the race to sign Dimitris Giannoulis

Santiago Arias expected to join Everton

Arsenal in talks to sign Houssem Aouar

Leeds negotiating the transfer of Emmanuel Dennis

Tottenham Hotspur close to signing a new centre-forward

Aston Villa keen on Marko Grujic and Philip Billing

Chelsea close to signing Ben Chilwell from Leicester

Everton have asked about Hirving Lozano, Newcastle keen as well

Celtic plotting £2m-plus bid for David Turnbull

Newcastle keen on on Ainsley Maitland-Niles