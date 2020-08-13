Transfer roundup: Arsenal set to sign winger, Man United eye Gabriel Magalhaes

The Premier League summer transfer window has entered its 18th day and there have already been a number of new additions among the top-flight sides.

Last night, Southampton made their second purchase of the transfer window as they confirmed the signing of Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid.





Leeds United have been one of the busiest clubs this summer and earlier today, they announced the arrival of young full-back Cody Drameh from Fulham.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Willian’s move to Arsenal seems on the cusp of completion. The Brazil international has parted ways with Chelsea after the expiry of his contract and he is expected to become a Gunners player by Saturday (Sky Sports).

Despite the expected arrival of Willian, manager Mikel Arteta seems interested in signing another wideplayer for the Gunners. Ajax forward Quincy Promes is currently on the Spaniard’s radar. He is valued at £25m (The Sun).

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing a new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire. Gabriel Magalhaes is currently one of the players being monitored. The Lille defender is available for an affordable sum of around £20m (Standard Sport).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are said to have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City. The England international won’t come on the cheap, however, with the Foxes said to demand £80m for his departure (The Daily Mirror).

Jan Vertonghen looks set for a fresh challenge away from the Premier League following the expiry of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur. The Belgian is currently having a medical with Benfica, where he is expected to sign a three-year deal (BBC Sport).

Jesse Lingard’s future has been a regular topic of speculation, but Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to keep him next season. However, the Norwegian won’t provide him the assurance of regular game time. His current deal expires in June next year, but United have the option for another 12 months (Sky Sports).

Best of the Rest:

Napoli negotiating the sale of Allan with Everton

Real Madrid ready to sell Everton target James Rodriguez for £7.7 million

Newcastle United close to new left-back signing

Real Madrid will sell Tottenham Hotspur target Gareth Bale for £15 million this summer

Everton and Southampton want Jeff Hendrick

Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash on Aston Villa’s radar

Leeds keen on Torino defender Lyanco

Ajax starlet Dani van den Heuvel on his way to Leeds

Celtic leading the race to sign Oliver Burke

Aston Villa in advanced talks to sign Milot Rashica

Benfica striker Carlos Vinícius a priority target for Wolves

Ismaila Sarr comments on future amid Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Everton interested in Joel Piroe

Carlo Ancelotti could replace Everton keeper Jordan Pickford

Celtic interested in Shane Duffy

Michail Antonio wants West Ham United stay