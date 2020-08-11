Transfer roundup: Arsenal open to Lacazette sale, Tottenham to sign midfielder

Day 15 of the Premier League summer transfer window was eventful with a couple of deals going through.

English champions Liverpool made their first purchase of the summer with left-back Kostas Tsimikas joining them from Olympiacos.





Elsewhere, Jack Harrison rejoined Leeds United from Manchester City on loan for the third season running. The Whites have the option to buy.

Let’s have a look at the trending transfer stories over the past 24 hours.

Top Transfer Stories:

Earlier on Monday, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg passed his medical with Tottenham Hotspur. The Denmark international is expected to join the north London side from Southampton for an initial £15m fee today (Sky Sports).

Meanwhile, Arsenal seem prepared to part ways with Alexandre Lacazette amid the interest from Juventus. The French striker is valued at around £30m, but it is suggested that the Gunners could also be open to discussing a swap deal (The Athletic).

Chelsea have been linked with a number of left-backs this summer and they have now been credited with an interest in Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico. They could face competition from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for his services (Sky Sports).

Aston Villa are planning an opening bid for Brentford’s Ollie Watkins. The Villains face competition from Sheffield United and Crystal Palace for the £25m-rated striker. They still have the edge with Watkins keen on a reunion with ex-Bees boss Dean Smith (Sky Sports).

Elsewhere, Claudio Bravo is set for a return to the Spanish La Liga. The Chilean has been tipped to join Real Betis on a free transfer when his Manchester City contract concludes after their Champions League campaign this month (Goal.com).

Another Cityzens played linked with an exit is Eric Garcia. Barcelona are interested in re-signing their former graduate, but they are only willing to pay 50 percent of the £27m asking price. The Cityzens are likely to reject the proposal despite the centre-back entering the final 11 months of his contract (ESPN).

