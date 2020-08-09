Transfer roundup: Arsenal close to winger deal, midfielder set for Spurs medical

It has been a fortnight since the Premier League transfer window reopened.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion continue to remain the only sides, who have made additions to their squads.





However, a number of other deals are close to completion and it is only a matter of time before there is official confirmation from the respective clubs.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer rumours over the past 24 hours.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Earlier today, Willian confirmed his departure from Chelsea with an open letter on social media. He is now on the cusp of joining Arsenal on a free transfer. The Brazil international is likely to sign a three-year contract with FA Cup holders (Sky Sports).

Liverpool are planning a surprise move for Bournemouth’s David Brooks. The Welshman missed most of the 2019/2020 Premier League season with a serious ankle injury and made just nine outings. Still, he is highly rated and the Cherries have set an asking price of £35m (The Sun).

Arsenal are prepared to end their association with Mesut Ozil and they are willing to pay-off a portion of his remaining contract which expires in June next year. Meanwhile, they are also willing to subsidise his £350,000-a-week wages, if he is transferred to another club (The Mirror).

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a possible Premier League return with Arsenal, but so far, there has been no progress in the negotiations. The Barcelona playmaker is likely to delay the decision on his future until the conclusion of the Champions League campaign at Bayern Munich, where is currently on loan (Sport).

Meanwhile, Chelsea could be prepared to meet the £40m price tag set by Brighton & Hove Albion for Ben White. Blues boss Frank Lampard is said to be unconvinced over the performances of Antonio Rudiger and the German could be offloaded to fund the move for the 22-year-old (The Daily Star)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is free to leave Arsenal this summer, should any club meet their £30m asking price. A number of London clubs are said to be interested in the versatile player and that includes the Gunners’ fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur (The Sun).

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are close to announcing their first signing of the summer transfer window. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will have a medical on Monday after Spurs agreed to pay an initial £15m to land his signature from Southampton (Sky Sports).

Best of the Rest:

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Morgan Sanson

Leeds United target Yasser Larouci will not sign new Liverpool deal

Chelsea agree provisional contract with Kai Havertz

Robert Lewandowski produces stunning statistic as Bayern Munich outclass Chelsea

Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo as new manager after Maurizio Sarri sacking

Tottenham Hotspur could sell Moussa Sissoko for £18m

Reported Rangers target Aliou Traore open to Manchester United exit

Everton interested in Kostas Tsimikas

Transfers Win Titles – The Most Impactful Transfers of the Last 20 Years

West Ham join Juventus in the race to sign Monchu

Barcelona boss provides fitness update on Lionel Messi after win over Napoli

Everton interested in Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo