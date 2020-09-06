Transfer round-up: Wolverhampton Wanderers close to defender deal, Chelsea to loan out striker

We are approaching the conclusion of the sixth weekend of the Premier League summer transfer window and all clubs have made at least one signing.

Earlier yesterday, the Toffees secured their first purchase of the summer with midfielder Allan making the switch from Serie A side Napoli.





The Brazil international has signed a three-year contract with the Toffees and has been reunited with manager Carlo Ancelotti after their time together in Naples.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers announced their first major signing as well with teenage forward Fabio Silva joining them on a club-record deal from Porto.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Stories:

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to announce the signing of Lyon defender Fernando Marcal. The Brazilian, who is capable of playing at either centre-back or on the left side of the backline, has already passed a medical with the west Midlands outfit (Sky Sports).

Chelsea are planning to hand Michy Batshuayi a contract extension with a pay rise before loaning him out for the season. The Belgian striker is said to be attracting interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United (The Sun).

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams as the regular left-back choices, but the 23-year-old is being considered as an option (Fabrizio Romano).

Barcelona are keen to rebuild their squad this summer and Antoine Griezmann’s future could be in doubt, particularly with Lionel Messi staying put. Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are reported to be monitoring his situation (The Daily Mail).

Liverpool seem prepared to part ways with Georginio Wijnaldum amid the interest from Barcelona. The Netherlands international has less than 10 months remaining on his contract and the Reds have told the Blaugrana to pay up a fee of £15m for his services (The Mirror).

Best of the Rest:

West Ham United keen on Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith

Celtic step up their chase to sign Alfie Doughty

Journalist claims Burnley want Fabian Delph from Everton

Fabrizio Romano: Newcastle close to signing Rogerio

Newcastle and West Ham keen on Takehiro Tomiyasu

Leeds progressing in their bid to sign Josko Gvardiol

Leeds and Wolves want Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye

Newcastle agree fee with Bournemouth for Callum Wilson

Barry Douglas happy at Leeds United amid Celtic rumour

Rangers remain interested in Jacob Murphy

Leeds United very close to signing Joško Gvardiol

Fulham eye move for Martin Hinteregger

Tottenham making dramatic entry to sign Ollie Watkins

Wolves ready to bid for Tottenham Hotspur’s Serge Aurier

Fulham eye move for Leeds target Harry Wilson

Tottenham considering move for Watford midfielder Will Hughes