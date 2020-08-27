Transfer round-up: West Ham ace open to MLS move, Arsenal want 23-year-old midfielder

We are into the 31st day of the Premier League summer transfer window and Chelsea have made yet another signing in the form of Malang Sarr.

The Frenchman has joined them on a free transfer and he has become their fourth addition to the first-team squad after Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell.





Let’s have a look at the top transfer rumours at the moment.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Brighton & Hove Albion have already turned down three separate bids from newly-promoted Leeds United for Ben White this summer. The centre-back is highly regarded by the Seagulls and he is expected to end the speculation over his future by signing a long-term deal (The Athletic).

Arsenal have made no progress in the pursuit of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid due to the £45m release clause which is outside of their range. They are now considering a move for Amadou Diawara from AS Roma. The 23-year-old is valued at £27m, but a straight-swap deal involving Lucas Torreira is a possibility (Corriere dello Sport).

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has endured a difficult time at West Ham United, where he has struggled for regular game time due to injuries and competition for places. The England international is said to be open to joining the MLS, with Inter Miami possible candidates to sign him (Standard Sport).

Tottenham Hotspur are understood to have made an approach to sign AS Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo, but their proposal was snubbed. The Giallorossi have no plans of selling the 21-year-old after the change of ownership and have removed him from the transfer list (Sky Sport Italy’s Angelo Mangiante).

Chelsea are set to land their fifth major signing of the summer with Thiago Silva expected to join them on a free transfer. The Brazil international will undergo his medical in Milan later today. He will thereafter make the move to London where he will have to self-isolate for 14 days due to the quarantine rules for COVID-19 (Sky Sports).

