Transfer round-up: West Brom offered striker, Leicester City identify left-back targets

We are approaching the fifth weekend of the Premier League summer transfer window and Chelsea have once again made the headlines with another signing.

Earlier today, the Blues made their fifth addition to the first-team squad with Thiago Silva joining them on a free transfer. He has signed a one-year deal with the option for another 12 months.





Elsewhere, Crystal Palace completed the long-awaited signing of Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers while Leeds United landed the services of Sam Greenwood from fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Rumours:

West Bromwich Albion have been offered the chance to sign Watford captain Troy Deeney. Slaven Bilic remains an admirer of the experienced striker, but he still has reservations over an approach, given he is aiming to reduce the average age of the squad with the addition of quality young players (The Daily Mail).

Leicester City recently sanctioned the sale of left-back Ben Chilwell to Chelsea in a deal worth £50m. The east Midlands outfit have identified Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico and Atalanta’s Robin Gosens as potential replacement options. Both players are valued at around £40m and the Foxes are reluctant to pay the fee (Sky Sports).

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stood out for Arsenal in the final weeks of last season following the injury to regular choice Bernd Leno. It is now revealed that the Gunners may sanction his departure as he looks to earn regular game time. They could accept bids of less than £10m (The Athletic).

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is keen on a reunion with Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum after working with him at the international level. The Dutchman has only 10 months remaining on his Reds contract, but he is not pushing for a move elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have yet to make an approach for his services (Goal.com).

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Diego Costa by Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard won the Premier League under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and a reunion could be on the cards. The striker may be available for a knockdown price with just 10 months left on his contract, but there are concerns over his form after he netted only five goals last term (The Daily Mirror).

Best of the Rest:

Stats from Transfermarkt.com