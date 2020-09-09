Transfer round-up: Striker prefers Manchester United move, Liverpool star pushing for exit

We are just three days away from the beginning of the new Premier League season, but clubs are still actively pursuing new players with the summer transfer window not closing until October 5.

Earlier this week, Sheffield United confirmed the purchase of Derby County duo Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe while Ethan Ampadu joined them on a season-long loan from Chelsea.





Chris Wilder’s side have now made their fourth signing of the week with Oliver Burke arriving from newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion. The Scotland international has joined the Blades in a swap deal with Callum Robinson moving in the opposite direction.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa have made the headlines with the club-record purchase of Ollie Watkins from Brentford. The 24-year-old striker has been reunited with manager Dean Smith after previously working together at the Bees.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer rumours at the moment.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Aston Villa may have cooled their interest in Bournemouth’s Joshua King with the arrival of Watkins, but he could still return to the Premier League. The Norwegian striker has the preference to rejoin Manchester United with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on signing him. However, the Red Devils’ hierarchy have yet to give any indication whether they are prepared to make an offer (The Athletic).

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is understood to be pushing for an exit after learning of the interest from Barcelona. The Dutchman is keen on a move to the Catalan giants to be reunited with former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman. The Reds have placed a £15.5m (€17m) price tag on Wijnaldum, but the Blaugrana are not willing to pay the fee, given the midfielder’s contract expires in 10 months’ time (Sport).

Arsenal are looking to raise funds for new signings and it appears that Hector Bellerin could head through the exit door. Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to land the right-back and they have already contacted the player’s representatives. The Gunners will reluctantly sanction the Spaniard’s sale, should Les Parisiens meet their £35m asking price (The Independent).

Chelsea have already started negotiations with Rennes regarding a summer move for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The west London giants want to find a competitor to Kepa Arrizabalaga and are confident of agreeing an initial deal worth £18m for the Senegal international. The deal could eventually rise to £25m (ESPN).

Chris Smalling could be inching closer to a permanent transfer to AS Roma from Manchester United. The centre-back has been eager to rejoin the Giallorossi after impressing on loan last term. A well-known intermediary in Jozo Palac has been tasked with getting the deal done after the Red Devils accepted to reduce their £18.1m (€20m) price tag (Inside Futbol).

