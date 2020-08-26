Transfer round-up: Man United fail with defender bid, Arsenal star wanted by Spanish giants

It’s exactly a month since the Premier League summer transfer window opened and there has been plenty of activity in terms of incoming and outgoing signings.

Newly-promoted Leeds United have been the most active club with as many as six signings and they are now expected to announce the arrival of Rodrigo from Valencia.





Elsewhere, Chelsea have become the first side to spend more than £100m this summer. They recently confirmed the purchase of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer rumours today.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Queens Park Rangers’ attacker Eberechi Eze has been the subject of interest from multiple Premier League sides this summer, but Crystal Palace appear to have won the race for his services. They are due to pay an initial fee of £16.5m for the versatile forward (Duncan Castles).

Manchester United recently made a bid of £22.4m (€25m) for Benoit Badiashile, but it has been rejected by AS Monaco. The Principality outfit are reluctant to sell the centre-back unless they receive a Martial-like bid. Martial was signed for an initial £36m fee in 2015, but the deal could rise up to £58.8m (RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi).

Atletico Madrid remain interested in signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and they are willing to offer one of Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa or Vitolo as a makeweight. The Spanish outfit had made a similar proposal in January, but it was turned down by the north London side (Marca).

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has recently revealed a strong desire to leave Barcelona, where he has spent 19 years. It is believed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already held talks with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and a reunion could be a possibility (Goal.com).

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was fancied to join Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week, but they have yet to finalise the fee with Arsenal. The Gunners have rejected a bid of less than £20m from Wolves. Nuno’s side could now face competition with two German clubs said to be preparing bids (The Athletic’s David Ornstein).

Best of the Rest:

Everton keen on Josh King

Fulham eye move for Callum Wilson

Newcastle keen on Patrik Schick

West Brom eye move for Celtic defender Kris Ajer

Liverpool closing in on the capture of Thiago

Juventus close to signing Weston McKennie

Fulham keen to sign Aston Villa target Grady Diangana

Leicester City identify two targets to replace left-back Ben Chilwell

Abdoulaye Doucoure excited to play for Carlo Ancelotti at Everton

Everton and Leeds keeping tabs on Dundee United’s Lewis Neilson

Inter Milan remain keen on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Leeds ready to fight Fulham for the signature of Calum Chambers

Callum McGregor comments on Celtic target David Turnbull

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa very happy with Rodrigo signing

