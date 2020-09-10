Transfer round-up: Liverpool attacker set for loan exit, Arsenal bracing for fresh keeper bid

We are just two days away from the start of the new Premier League season, but clubs are still actively on the look out for new signings.

Earlier yesterday, Aston Villa made the headlines with their club-record purchase of Ollie Watkins from Championship side Brentford.





The 24-year-old bagged 26 goals for Thomas Frank’s side in their run to the play-off final last season and he has now been reunited with former Bees boss Dean Smith.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Stories:

Ben Woodburn appears set to pursue another loan stint away from Liverpool. The 20-year-old’s career has been hampered by injuries in recent years and he is now expected to make the temporary move to the Netherlands with Sparta Rotherham in a bid to prove himself (Goal.com).

Aston Villa have expressed a keen interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but their latest offer (second bid) of £15m has been rejected by the Gunners. The north London side are looking for around £20m and are bracing for a fresh bid from the Villans for the Argentine (The Daily Mail).

Manchester City are open to parting ways with Eric Garcia this summer, provided any club meets their €25m asking price. Barcelona are leading the race to re-sign their former graduate, but they are reluctant to pay more than €15m, considering his contract expires in 10 months’ time (Mundo Deportivo).

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is expected to seek clarification regarding his future amid the growing speculation that the club are willing to sell him. Both Juventus and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on the situation, but neither are likely to meet the £40m asking price (ESPN).

West Ham United have recently made an improved £30m bid for James Tarkowski, which has been rejected by Burnley. Sean Dyche’s side are reluctant to part ways with the central defender unless their £50m valuation is met. Leicester City have also been credited with an interest in the England international (Sky Sports).

Stats from Transfermarkt.com