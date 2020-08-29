Transfer round-up: Everton forward on the move, Arsenal identify Martinez replacement

We are into the fifth weekend of the Premier League summer transfer window and Leeds United have made the headlines with their club-record purchase of Rodrigo.

The Spain international has joined them from La Liga side Valencia on a four-year deal and he becomes their ninth signing of the summer.





Let’s have a look at the trending transfer rumours.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Arsenal are open to the possibility of selling goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer with the Argentine eager to earn regular game time. Should that happen, they have identified Brentford’s David Raya as a potential replacement, though the Championship side have no intention to sell (The Athletic).

Chelsea have already spent more than £130m on five signings this summer and their spending spree is expected to continue. They are now on the search for a new goalkeeper and it is reported that they could offer Kepa Arrizabalaga as a makeweight to sign AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma (Football Insider).

Moise Kean had a difficult debut season with Everton last term where he scored just two goals from 33 appearances. Juventus are now said to be close to re-signing their former graduate. The Serie A champions are eyeing a two-year loan, but the possibility of a swap deal involving Aaron Ramsey has been mentioned (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Inter Milan are planning to add an energetic presence in the centre of the park and they have identified N’Golo Kante as the prime target. The Nerazzurri are planning a bid of around £45m to tempt Chelsea into a sale. Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele are potential alternatives (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez is set for a reunion with manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton. The Colombia international is scheduled to undergo a medical with the Merseyside outfit next week before joining them on a season-long loan from the Spanish champions (TalkSPORT).

Best of the Rest:

Fulham to offer Leeds target Joe Bryan new contract

How Arteta has rejuvenated Arsenal

Tottenham close to signing fullback for £15 million

Newcastle submit offer for Moussa Marega

Aston Villa preparing a bid for Emi Martinez

Celtic worried Callum McGregor could leave for Leicester

Andy Couzens reacts to Rodrigo joining Leeds United

Phil Hay: Leeds United want to sign a winger after Robin Koch deal

Lucas De Vega dreams of Tottenham move

Tottenham in pole position to sign Milan Skriniar

Tottenham offered the chance to sign Darwin Nunez

Matty Cash close to becoming Aston Villa’s first summer signing

Ivan Rakitic open to Tottenham Hotspur move

Abdoulaye Doucoure close to signing for Everton

Stats from Transfermarkt.com