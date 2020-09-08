Transfer round-up: Crystal Palace in striker talks, Liverpool open to Rhian Brewster sale

We are just four days away from the start of the new Premier League season, but there is still plenty of time to bring in players with the summer transfer window open until October 5.

Yesterday was a busy day for Sheffield United, in particular, as they announced the permanent signings of Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe from Derby County while Ethan Ampadu joined them on a season-long loan from Chelsea.





Meanwhile, Newcastle United confirmed the arrivals of Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser, with the latter arriving on a free transfer. Everton also completed the much-awaited signing of James Rodriguez from Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Let’s have a look at the trending transfer rumours at the moment.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Crystal Palace have entered talks with Chelsea to sign Michy Batshuayi on loan for a second occasion. The Belgian striker previously impressed for the club during a six-month stint in 2019, where he bagged five goals from 11 league games. The Blues are planning to extend his contract (expiring June 2021) for another 12 months before considering his loan exit (Sky Sports).

Liverpool are open to the sale of club graduate Rhian Brewster amid interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Sheffield United. However, they may include the option of a buy-back clause, considering he still has the potential to become a top-class player (Sky Sports).

Aston Villa have made a second bid for Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The Villans’ offer is substantially close to the Gunners’ £20m price tag, but the north London giants have yet to respond to the proposal. They want to sign a replacement first and have identified Brentford’s David Raya as the prime target. The Championship side are, however, adamant that he is not for sale (The Athletic).

Everton appear on the cusp of landing their third major signing of the transfer window. The Merseyside outfit have already the services of Allan and James Rodriguez and they are understood to reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford (Fabrizio Romano).

Earlier last month, Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding was fancied to join Newcastle United on a season-long loan. That does not appear the case any longer with manager Mikel Arteta considering to keep him. The club have added Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba to the squad this summer, but Arteta has been impressed with Holding’s recent displays (The Daily Mail)

Best of the Rest:

Aston Villa agree deal for Ollie Watkins

Leeds United want PSG winger Julian Draxler

Fiorentina want Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Aston Villa leading the race to sign Harry Wilson

Newcastle target Fikayo Tomori is close to joining Everton

Alessandro Florenzi could be open to Everton move

Chelsea closing in on the signing of Edouard Mendy

Fulham want PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan

West Brom eye move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Leeds join the race to sign Wolves target Joao Palhinha

Phil Hay comments on Leeds interest in Harry Wilson

West Ham submit improved offer for James Tarkowski

Wolves closing in on the signing of Vítor Ferreira

Aston Villa make £16 million bid for Bournemouth forward Josh King

Nicolo Schira: Jamal Lewis set to sign five-year deal at Newcastle

Stats from Transfermarkt.com