Transfer round-up: Chelsea close to new signing, Aston Villa prepare attacker bid

The 2020/21 Premier League season officially starts from tomorrow afternoon and many clubs will be aiming to pick up three points from the opening matchday.

Each top-flight side has made at least one signing ahead of the new campaign and there will be more arrivals with the transfer window open until October 5.





Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories today.

Top Transfer Stories:

Chelsea have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper in recent weeks with Rennes’ Edouard Mendy being their main target. It has now been confirmed that the club have reached a transfer agreement with the Ligue 1 side and the shot-stopper will travel to London in the coming hours to complete the necessary formalities (Fabrizio Romano).

Aston Villa recently made the headlines with their club-record purchase of Ollie Watkins from Championship side Brentford. They are now looking to strengthen their attack further and have set their sights on signing Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen. The Villains are prepared to make a £16.6m (€18m) bid for the Kosovo international (Bild).

Chelsea have turned down a part-exchange deal from Inter Milan for French midfielder N’Golo Kante. The Nerazzurri have proposed to offer Marcelo Brozovic or Christian Eriksen as a makeweight, but the Blues have rejected the move. The west London side are also not interested in signing Eriksen in a straight-cash deal (The Guardian).

Manchester United have experienced a quiet transfer window with midfielder Donny van de Beek being their only purchase from Ajax. However, they are still very much active in the transfer market and are aiming to make at least two more additions to the squad before the October 5 deadline (Forbes).

Tottenham Hotspur have been encouraged to make an offer for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik after his price tag was slashed. The Serie A side have reduced the asking price from £46m to £32m with the striker having just 10 months remaining on his contract. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is eager to add a new centre-forward to the squad this summer (Football Insider).

Best of the Rest:

Stats from Transfermarkt.com