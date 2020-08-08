Transfer roundup: Arsenal plan to spend £100m, Tottenham to raise funds for Celik

We have entered the second weekend of the Premier League summer transfer window and only three clubs have officially added new players to their respective squads.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion have made two signings apiece, but the rest of the top-flight sides have yet to announce any new arrivals.





Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories over the past 24 hours.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Arsenal have yet to make any signing, but there has been plenty of speculation over players, who could join them. The north London side are planning to spend £100m to sign Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos. However, they will need to recoup the majority of the funds from player sales (The Sun).

Talking about potential departures from the Gunners, Lucas Torreira could make a return to the Serie A with AC Milan interested. The Rossoneri are long-term admirers of the Uruguay international and they could make a fresh move this summer. The Milan outfit failed with an approach last year (Telegraph).

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on recruiting a new right-back and they have identified Lille’s Zeki Celik as the preferred transfer target. Jose Mourinho’s side are prepared to offload either Serge Aurier or Juan Foyth in order to help fund the move for the Turkey international (Telegraph).

Crystal Palace are set to miss out on the services of Eberechi Eze. Queen Park Rangers want at least £20m for the winger, but the Eagles are reluctant to come anywhere close to meeting the figure. The south London outfit don’t feel the attacker is worth more than £10m in case of a straight-cash deal (The Sun).

Marcelo Bielsa has preferred to work on 12-month rolling contracts since his arrival at Leeds United in the summer of 2018. Ahead of the club’s much-awaited return to Premier League football, they are set to extend the stay of Bielsa. The deal could be finalised before the players return to training on Wednesday (The Athletic).

David Silva will end his decade-long association with Manchester City this month and he appears set to join Lazio in the Serie A. The Spaniard has turned down interest from Inter Miami and the United Arab Emirates. His free transfer to Lazio could be confirmed as early as Monday (Corriere dello Sport).

Best of the Rest:

Leeds have won the race for Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt

Milan Skriniar admires Jose Mourinho, open to Tottenham move

Harry Wilson ‘very highly rated’ by Leeds

West Ham submit £5m offer for Lukas Masopust

Newcastle keen on signing Conor Gallagher

Albian Ajeti set to undergo Celtic medical

Celtic have joined the race for Sven Ulreich

Leeds United keeping tabs on Angus Gunn

Tottenham make contact with Barcelona for Emerson

Celtic in talks with Rangers striking target Lyle Taylor

