Transfer round-up: Arsenal to confirm goalkeeper deal, Newcastle United defender on the move

We are approaching the second matchday of the new Premier League season, but prior to that, Liverpool have made the headlines with the purchase of Thiago Alcantara.

After weeks of speculation, the Merseyside giants have confirmed the signing of the Spain international from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract.





The 29-year-old has been handed the number six shirt. He will, however, have to wait for his debut as he was not registered in time for the weekend’s game against Chelsea.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Stories:

Arsenal recently sanctioned the sale of back-up goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa. The north London side have identified Runar Alex Runarrson as the replacement and the Dijon goalkeeper is set to complete his transfer after undergoing his medical in France earlier this week (The Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, Newcastle United appear likely to part ways with DeAndre Yedlin following the recent signing of left-back Jamal Lewis. The United States international has less than 10 months remaining on his contract and it is revealed that Besiktas have opened talks over a possible free transfer (Sky Sports).

Leicester City are understood to have landed the services of Cengiz Under from AS Roma following a successful medical. They are now looking to sign a new centre-back, but have been unable to negotiate with Saint-Etienne for Wesley Fofana. Hence, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah has emerged as a serious option (Fabrizio Romano).

Tottenham Hotspur are currently on the verge of signing both Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid. However, there could be potential player departures in the coming weeks with Spurs open to parting ways with the likes of Danny Rose, Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier and Ryan Sessegnon in some form (David Ornstein).

Liverpool have already made two high-profile signings in Kostas Tsimikas and Alcantara this summer and they now appear to have stepped up their interest in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr. The Reds have only made contact with the Championship outfit and have yet to negotiate any transfer fee (ESPN).

Best of the Rest:

Wolves pushing to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Leeds United had agreed Rob Holding terms

Paul Joyce: Liverpool interested in Diogo Jota

West Ham set to submit offer for Domagoj Vida

West Ham and Everton linked with Unai Nunez

Aston Villa set to announce Bertrand Traore’s signing today

Liverpool linked with a loan move for Ousmane Dembele

Leeds in constant contact with Rodrigo De Paul’s camp

Photo: Gareth Bale has arrived at Tottenham training ground

Leeds United interested in Arsenal’s Calum Chambers

Wolves set to sign Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever

Tottenham fans react to the club’s latest approach for Danny Ings

Report suggests Everton signed James Rodriguez on a free transfer

Wolverhampton Wanderers keen on Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo

Stats from Transfermarkt.com