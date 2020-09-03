Transfer round-up: Arsenal close to midfielder signing, Man United table offer for left-back

Manchester United made the headlines yesterday as they secured their first major signing of the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Red Devils announced the purchase of midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax. He has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with the option for another 12 months.





Meanwhile, Aston Villa have also made their first signing of the summer. The west Midlands outfit confirmed the arrival of right-back Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest earlier today.

Let’s have a look at the top transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Stories:

Arsenal have already reached an agreement with Real Madrid over re-signing Dani Ceballos on loan. The Spanish midfielder has now arrived in the English capital to complete the necessary formalities. He will, however, have to quarantine for two weeks as part of the UK government guidelines for new players arriving from Spain (Standard Sport).

Manchester United are understood to have made an interesting proposal to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon on a permanent basis. The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams as the regular left-back options, but it is suggested that Reguilon would be assured a starting place, if he moves to Old Trafford (AS).

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. They have agreed on a club-record £89m deal for the Germany international and will pay an initial £72m upfront to the Bundesliga outfit. He has yet to undergo his medical due to international duty, but could go through the tests on Saturday, if he receives permission from DFB (Sky in Germany).

Elsewhere, Chelsea have identified goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as a potential competitor to Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, they won’t get the Senegal international on the cheap with Rennes said to demand at least £30m upfront. Ideally, the French outfit are looking for an overall package of £40m for the 28-year-old (The Telegraph).

Liverpool forward Harry Wilson has been loaned out to Hull City, Derby County and Bournemouth over the past two years. The Merseyside giants are not keen on another temporary deal for their graduate this summer. The Reds are prepared to sanction his permanent departure, should any club meet their £20m asking price (Liverpool Echo).

Best of the Rest:

Celtic remain keen on Ryan Fraser

Leeds United contact Liverpool for Harry Wilson

Leeds linked with a move for Thiago Almada

Aston Villa and Fulham in talks to sign Grady Diangana

West Bromwich Albion contact Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi

Celtic want Sampdoria centre-back Omar Colley

Aston Villa fans react to Sergio Romero transfer link

Aston Villa want to let go of Frederic Guilbert this summer

Arsenal interested in West Ham United’s Felipe Anderson

Tottenham Hotspur willing to sell Paulo Gazzaniga

Matt Ritchie prepared to leave Newcastle for Bournemouth

Journalist: Aston Villa in talks to sign Niclas Eliasson

West Ham United and Everton want Brandon Aveiro