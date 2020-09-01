Transfer round-up: Arsenal close to loan signing, Kepa makes Chelsea future decision

More than a month has passed since the re-opening of Premier League transfer window and there are still four clubs, who have yet to make additions to their first-team squad.

Aston Villa, Everton, Leicester City and Manchester United have yet to announce any signings, but it is only a matter of time before they confirm player arrivals.





United are on the verge of landing Donny van de Beek from Ajax while Everton are expected to secure the signature of Allan from Napoli this week.

Elsewhere, Leicester are in advanced talks to land Atalanta’s Timothy Castagne while Villa are confident of winning the race for Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash.

Let’s have a look at the trending transfer stories at the moment.

Top Transfer Stories:

Arsenal are set to land the services of Dani Ceballos for the second season running. The Spaniard impressed on a season-long loan from Real Madrid last term and the north London side have convinced Los Blancos to sanction another temporary move (Fabrizio Romano).

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and they have identified Rennes’ Edouard Mendy as the top target. It is reported that Kepa Arrizabalaga is prepared to fight for his position under Frank Lampard even if the Blues manage to land another shot-stopper (The Telegraph).

Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson is attracting plenty of transfer interest since the Cherries relegation. Aston Villa are eager to land the services of the England international, but they may face competition from Newcastle United. The Magpies are willing to offer Matt Ritchie as a makeweight for the striker (Sky Sports).

Leeds United have made two marquee signings in Rodrigo and Robin Koch since their promotion to the top-flight. Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now understood to have agreed terms with Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul, but have yet to finalise a suitable fee for his transfer (Football Insider).

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil has been offered a lucrative £15m-a-year contract offer by Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. The Middle East outfit are looking to agree a transfer fee for the out-of-favour playmaker, but are also prepared to wait for the expiry of his contract next summer to sign him on a free transfer (Fanatik).

Best of the Rest:

Nike unveil England’s 2020 collection

West Ham and Newcastle want Bernardo

Leeds submit €20 million bid for Joško Gvardiol

Shane Duffy has passed Celtic medical

Manchester United eye move for Dayot Upamecano

New report links Tottenham Hotspur with Ollie Watkins

Celtic want Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

Aston Villa weighing up a move for Emiliano Martinez

Newcastle have made progress in their talks for Rob Holding

Leicester City and Rangers keen on Emanuel Kulego

Everton will have to pay £25 million for James Rodríguez

Tottenham linked with a summer move for Troy Deeney

Newcastle United fans react as Allan Saint-Maximin watches the under-23s

Who will win the 2021 Ballon d’Or? Here are the top six candidates

Stats from Transfermarkt.com