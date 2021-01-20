Transfer news: Journalist provides update on transfer situation for Italian club

Italian club Fiorentina have opened talks to sign Russian striker Aleksandr Kokorin, according to a report by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Russian international is believed to be one of the main targets for La Viola this month, who currently sit 14th in Serie A and are in desperate need of attacking firepower to ensure they don’t get embroiled in a relegation battle.





If Kokorin is to sign for the club it would be his first spell away from Russia, and the opportunity to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues may be enough to persuade the 29-year-old to leave Spartak Moscow.

It is no surprise that Fiorentina are considering a move for Kokorin, as he is one of the most prolific Russian strikers of his generation.

Romano also provided an update on Felipe Anderson who has also been linked with a move to Fiorentina.

He stated that “there’s nothing advanced” in their pursuit of the Brazilian who is currently on loan at Porto from parent club West Ham United.

SL View: Much needed quality

If Fiorentina can sign Kokorin and Anderson they would be adding much-needed quality to their team after an underwhelming start to their Serie A campaign.

Both players have the talent to make their mark in Italy and would be welcome additions to the club’s squad.

Romano’s update should provide hope to Fiorentina supporters, who will be frustrated at their side’s displays in Serie A so far this season.