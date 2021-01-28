Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen sign young Dutch right back from Celtic

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic.

The 20-year-old links up with Die Werkself on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £11.5 million, which represents a substantial profit on the initial £300,000 that Celtic paid for him 2 years ago.





Frimpong arrived at Celtic Park from Manchester City in 2019 and has enjoyed a successful stint with the Scottish giants, making his first-team breakthrough under the tutelage of Neil Lennon and going on to amass over 50 appearances in all competitions for the Bhoys.

The move to Bayer Leverkusen represents the next step in the youngster’s very exciting career with the opportunity of first-team football in the Bundesliga an opportunity too good to turn down for the 20-year-old.

On Tuesday, Celtic manager Neil Lennon commented on the departure of Frimpong stating that the club had accepted a “really robust offer” for the youngster who had “made it clear he wanted to leave” the Scottish giants.

SL View: Excellent signing

Whether Frimpong can live up to the big money fee Leverkusen have spent on him will only be revealed in the future, but his addition appears to be an excellent signing for the German side.

Frimpong has established himself with Celtic and it was clear he was ready for the next step in his career, with the Dutchman becoming the latest young star to head to the Bundesliga.

If Frimpong can hit the ground running at the BayArena he should be able to quickly establish himself as the club’s first-choice right back in their hunt for Champions League qualification.