Transfer News: AC Milan set to complete double swoop for Fikayo Tomori and Mario Mandzukic

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are set to complete the double signing of English defender Fikayo Tomori and Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic.

The two players are expected to arrive at the San Siro imminently with moves that will surely boost the Italian sides team, and title credentials as they look to win Serie A for the first time since the 2010-11 season.





With their impressive start to the season (top of the Serie A table halfway through), it’s clear that the Rossoneri are doing everything they can to try and win the Italian title, and the two signings are a real statement of intent from AC Milan.

Fikayo Tomori will head to the Italian side on an initial loan deal; however, the same report from Romano suggests the Italian side will have an option to buy the defender at the end of the loan contract

AC Milan are set to announce both signings Mario Mandzukic [free agent, contract until next June] and Fikayo Tomori [he’s joining on loan with buy option from Chelsea] this week. Just a matter of time – here we go confirmed. 🔴⚫️ #ACMilan #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2021

The move will be Tomori’s second temporary departure from Stamford Bridge after a successful loan spell with Derby County a couple of years ago, and if the young defender can hit the ground running in Italy it’s likely the move will be made a permanent one.

Romano also claims that Mario Mandzukic is to switch to the Italian side on a free transfer with a contract running until June, this would be another smart signing for Stefano Pioli’s side.

The 34-year-old is expected to link up with the Italian side soon (covered by TheSerieA last week) and will bring the experience of winning Serie A to an AC Milan side that is already littered with quality and experience.

The Croatian enjoyed one of the most successful stints of his career in Italy with rivals Juventus, where he won 4 Serie A titles and his qualities will only bolster the AC Milan squad further.

SL View: Two excellent signings

With the rumours regarding these two players to be believed it’s clear that Italian giants AC Milan are signing two excellent players.

The Italian side have the best chance in years to win the league title, and these two signings show their desire to make that a reality.

In Mario Mandzukic they have a true winner who is always capable of scoring goals, and in Tomori they have an exciting young defender, who will surely relish the opportunity of playing abroad. These two signings could prove to be pivotal for AC Milan as they look to recapture the Serie A title come the summer.