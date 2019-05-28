Transfer clause could help Aston Villa sign Tyrone Mings permanently

Aston Villa have a clause that allows them to match any acceptable offer for Tyrone Mings.
The 26-year-old Bournemouth defender was on loan at Villa Park this past season and he has been a rock at the back for Dean Smith’s side.
Smith confirms Villa have clauses on Hause, El Ghazi and a matching offer clause on Mings
— Martin Laurence (@martinlaurence7) May 27, 2019
if any other club were to put an offer on that Bournemouth think is acceptable they couldn’t ask for any more than that from Villa. He won’t cost close to 30m by the way
— Martin Laurence (@martinlaurence7) May 28, 2019
The newly-promoted side should do their best to sign him permanently this season and the fans will be delighted to know that they have a clause which could help the club seal the deal.
If Aston Villa decide to match an acceptable bid for the defender, they can sign him permanently this summer.
Furthermore, Dean Smith has also confirmed that Aston Villa have clauses for Hause and El Ghazi as well.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa manage to re-sign these players on a permanent basis now.
They will need the depth and quality to survive in the Premier League next season and the likes of Mings could help immensely.
Also, these players have been crucial to Villa’s promotion campaign and losing them this summer would be a huge blow for Dean Smith.
Aston Villa should have the funds to pull off these deals after securing promotion and the owners need to back Smith heavily this summer.