Trabzonspor aim to sign Leeds United forward Caleb Ekuban permanently

Turkish club Trabzonspor are aiming to sign Leeds United forward Caleb Ekuban on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
According to Taka Gazete, the Turkish club are planning to sign him to make his loan deal a permanent one.
Ekuban joined the Super Lig club for a loan fee worth £180,000 in the summer, and Trabzonspor have the option to make his deal permanent at the end of the season.
The former Chievo Verona striker has impressed in recent matches and would prefer to stay at Trabzonspor past this season. The Turkish club are therefore considering the option of triggering his buy-out clause, thought to be around £900,000.
Ekuban has scored two goals in his last two games, but he is yet to start a game for his new club. He is certainly not in the plans of Marcelo Bielsa, and the Whites would be more than happy to offload him if they get a decent fee for him.
The amount quoted is a lot of money for the Turkish club, and everything depends on how Ekuban plays for the rest of the season. There is a high possibility that he could leave the club on a permanent deal next summer.