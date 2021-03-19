Tottenham’s transfer plans for Carlos Vinicius – Report

According to reports from Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have come up with an exciting plan to sign Carlos Vinicius permanently.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs in the summer transfer window on loan from Benfica.





The clause in his contract states that Spurs will have to pay a massive sum of £36m to sign him permanently.

Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, is unwilling to pay that amount, but he is still keen to do a deal, at a lower price.

The report claims that Levy is looking to do a deal for less than half of the buying clause – at £17m. If Spurs can pull off the deal at that price, it will be seen as another transfer masterclass from Levy.

SL View

In recent years, Spurs have found it really difficult to sign a top-class striker who will serve as a back-up option for Harry Kane.

Vinicius has scored nine goals in 19 games for Spurs this season.

While he has not featured enough in the Premier League, the striker has done well in European games.

A meeting has taken place with the player’s agent who has suggested that the striker wants to stay at the north London club.

He is a good striker, but £36m is too much for him. He is yet to prove himself in the Premier League, and Spurs have presented a really good offer.

At the same time, Benfica would be looking at a higher fee for the striker who scored 25 goals the previous season before he joined Spurs.

However, the situation at Tottenham could change drastically if they fail to clinch a top-four position in the Premier League, and Harry Kane decides to move on.

In other news, Peter Crouch has suggested that Spurs could lose both Son Heung-Min and Kane in the summer.