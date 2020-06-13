Tottenham’s Juan Foyth set to join Leeds United

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Apparently, Leeds United are keen on the player and they are close to signing him on loan.





As per Ole (via Sportwitness), the Championship giants are set to sign the player on a loan deal for the next season. The report claims that Marcelo Bielsa is closing in on a deal for the 22-year-old.

Foyth needs to play regular first-team football and he needs to leave Spurs in order for that to happen. He is unlikely to get starts ahead of Sanchez and Alderweireld.

The young defender has the potential to be a starter for Spurs but he needs to develop as a player first.

Regular football at Leeds could help him improve. Someone like Bielsa will be able to bring out the best in him.

The Argentine manager is a world-class coach and he has improved the young players at his disposal. He could do the same to Foyth next season.

Furthermore, Leeds have a good chance of being in the Premier League next season. If they manage to secure promotion, Foyth could get regular first-team chances at a high level. That could accelerate his development.

When he returns from his loan spell at the end of next season, he could be ready to make an impact on Spurs’ first team.