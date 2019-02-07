Tottenham’s January target Joachim Andersen comments on his future

Tottenham were linked with a January move for the Danish centre back Joachim Andersen.
The Independent reported that the Londoners were eyeing up a £35 million move for the 22-year-old last month.
However, the move never quite materialised in the end and the player remained at Sampdoria.
It seems that the defender could be open to a move at the end of this season.
According to Ekstra Bladet, the player is ready to leave for a new club if it makes sense in the long run. He is only interested in clubs that have a good plan for him.
Andersen also added that he doesn’t have a preference when it comes to teams or leagues.
He said (quote translated by HITC): “It’s hard to say [which is my favourite league]. England, Spain or Italy. But it comes mostly to the club, which must have a good plan for me, and it must make sense in the long term. I have to take the right steps at the right times. So I don’t really care if it’s Tottenham, Inter or Atlético Madrid.”
Tottenham fans will certainly be excited to hear these comments from their January target.
The 22-year-old is very highly rated and he could be a long term replacement for Toby Alderweireld. The Belgian is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.
There is no guarantee that Spurs will return for Andersen in the summer but his comments are certainly enticing.
Pochettino has a great set up at Spurs and he has a long term project which is very appealing right now. It might just convince Andersen.
Tottenham will need to sign a centre back at the end of this season and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to splash the cash on the Danish defender.