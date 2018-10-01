Tottenham’s decision to keep Danny Rose looks vindicated

Popular pundit Garth Crooks included Tottenham left-back Danny Rose for the second successive time in his Team of the Week segment for BBC Sport.
The former Tottenham player has praised Rose and hailed his performance against Huddersfield as ‘sensational’.
Crooks was impressed with Rose’s determination to get into the opponents’ box. He said to BBC Sport:
“For the second consecutive week, Danny Rose makes my selection. His determination to get into the opponents’ box in order to affect the game was, once again, sensational against Huddersfield.”
Rose was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this summer.
The 28-year-old hardly featured last season since returning from injury, with Pochettino trusting Ben Davies in the left-back role.
Rose, who is on £60k-per-week wages at the north London club, was linked with a loan move to Schalke, while French giants Paris Saint-Germain also showed interest in him.
However, Spurs managed to keep hold of their player in the end.
Pochettino was willing to forgive his players he had problems with last season. Rose was given another chance to impress and he took the opportunity with both hands.
Rose has started in four Premier League games and has registered one assist as well. It seems like Pochettino’s decision to keep him at the club looks vindicated.