Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

8 January, 2019 Chelsea, English League Cup, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday aiming to defeat their London rivals for the second time this season.

Spurs ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the Premier League back in November and they will hope for a similar result in this evening’s semi-final first leg tie.

Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min got the goals that day in what was an impressive performance.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side booked their place in the last four courtesy of a 3-1 success at West Ham United in the last round.

Chelsea edged past Derby County in the quarter-finals, with Cesc Fabregas bagging the winner in a 3-2 home win.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

