Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday aiming to defeat their London rivals for the second time this season.
Spurs ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the Premier League back in November and they will hope for a similar result in this evening’s semi-final first leg tie.
Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min got the goals that day in what was an impressive performance.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side booked their place in the last four courtesy of a 3-1 success at West Ham United in the last round.
Chelsea edged past Derby County in the quarter-finals, with Cesc Fabregas bagging the winner in a 3-2 home win.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane (C).
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane (C).
8 January 2019
Tonight's team to play Tottenham…#TOTCHE
8 January 2019