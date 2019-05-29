Tottenham working on a deal to sign Jack Clarke

Tottenham are currently working on a £12m deal to sign the Leeds winger Jack Clarke.
The 18-year-old impressed in the Championship this past season and it seems that his performances have caught Mauricio Pochettino’s eye.
Clarke is very highly rated at Leeds and he has the potential to develop into a quality player.
Pochettino seems like the ideal coach to bring out the best in him.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can get the deal over the line now.
Spurs could definitely use some pace and trickery in their attack and Clarke would be a solid long term investment.
Mauricio Pochettino is set to be backed in the transfer market this summer and therefore a deal for Clarke should be possible.
Tottenham can offer him Premier League and Champions League football next season. Convincing the player should not be a problem for them.
As for Leeds, they might not want to lose him just yet. However, if a reasonable offer comes in and the player decides to force the move, the Championship club might just have to give in.
Here is how some of the Spurs fans reacted to the links with Clarke.