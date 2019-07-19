Opinion: Tottenham should consider Wolves defender Matt Doherty as replacement for Kieran Trippier

Tottenham Hotspur have sold Kieran Trippier this summer and it remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino uses the money to sign a new right-back.
While there are suggestions that Pochettino could keep faith on existing players – Serge Aurirer, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Juan Foyth – recent reports suggest otherwise.
In the past 48 hours, Spurs have been linked with a move for one of Roma’s key players Alessandro Florenzi. It shows that Spurs could be willing to sign a replacement for Trippier this summer.
With that in mind, Spurs should make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty who was arguably one of the best performers in the 2018/19 campaign along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan Bissaka.
The 27-year-old is a versatile defender who can also play as a right-winger and can operate on the left-flank if needed.
Last season, he was everpresent for Wolves, making 38 Premier League appearances, in which he scored four goals and provided five assists.
Good at tackling and very smart at reading the game, Doherty’s strength lies in making key passes. He is a reliable defender and could take his game to the next level under a world-class manager like Pochettino.
Spurs can lure him with Champions League football, and if Pochettino can strike a deal for him, it will surely represent a masterstroke signing by the Argentine.