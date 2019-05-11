Tottenham willing to pay Maxi Gomez’s release clause

Tottenham are keen on signing the La Liga striker Maxi Gomez this summer.
According to El Gol Digital, the London club are prepared to trigger his release clause.
Gomez has been in fine form for Celta Vigo since joining them and he could be available for £43 million.
Tottenham need to bring in a quality striker this summer and Gomez should prove to be a shrewd acquisition.
The Uruguayan is a quality player and he is only going to get better with age.
The Premier League side are way too reliant on Harry Kane for the goals and they need to bring in an alternative now. Gomez can play in a two with the England international or as his replacement during injuries.
Gomez’s arrival will also share the goalscoring burden and add more depth to Tottenham’s attack.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now. Apparently, Liverpool are keen on the player as well and they are considering paying his release clause as well.
The Reds want the player to compete with Roberto Firmino next season. Jurgen Klopp’s side is in need of attacking depth as well and their interest in Gomez makes a lot of sense.
The Celtic ace has scored 13 goals in La Liga this season. He has 5 assists to his name as well.