Blog Columns Site News Tottenham willing to pay €50-60m for Gareth Bale

Tottenham willing to pay €50-60m for Gareth Bale

16 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours
Gareth Bale has struggled in Spain and Manchester United want him back in England

Tottenham are interested in bringing Gareth Bale back to England this summer.

According to Marca, the Londoners are willing to submit an offer in the region of €50-60m for the winger.

The report adds that Spurs will only pay half of his wages and Real Madrid are currently considering the proposal.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Bale was a fantastic servant for Tottenham and it would be a huge morale boost for everyone associated with Tottenham if he comes back.

Despite his dip in form at Real Madrid, Bale remains a world-class player who can win games all on his own.

The 30-year-old could take Tottenham to a whole new level next year. Pochettino’s side aren’t far off Liverpool and Manchester City. Someone like Bale could help bridge that gap.

Bale is unwanted at Real Madrid and he might be tempted to consider a return as well.

Real Madrid are better off selling the player permanently, even if they have to take a hit on his wages. There is no point of keeping him on their books if Zidane is unwilling to use him.

Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the news.

Everton approach Lille with €40 million offer for Rafael Leao

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com