Tottenham willing to pay €50-60m for Gareth Bale

Tottenham are interested in bringing Gareth Bale back to England this summer.
According to Marca, the Londoners are willing to submit an offer in the region of €50-60m for the winger.
The report adds that Spurs will only pay half of his wages and Real Madrid are currently considering the proposal.
Tomorrow’s @marca frontpage: “Bale has an exit” with Tottenham willing to spend 50-60m to bring him back – although they could only pay half his current salary…. pic.twitter.com/5VGrHU1zc4
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Bale was a fantastic servant for Tottenham and it would be a huge morale boost for everyone associated with Tottenham if he comes back.
Despite his dip in form at Real Madrid, Bale remains a world-class player who can win games all on his own.
The 30-year-old could take Tottenham to a whole new level next year. Pochettino’s side aren’t far off Liverpool and Manchester City. Someone like Bale could help bridge that gap.
Bale is unwanted at Real Madrid and he might be tempted to consider a return as well.
Real Madrid are better off selling the player permanently, even if they have to take a hit on his wages. There is no point of keeping him on their books if Zidane is unwilling to use him.
