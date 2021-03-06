Tottenham will move for Antonio Rudiger if he fails to agree Chelsea extension

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign Antonio Rudiger this summer if Chelsea fail to agree a contract extension with the defender, Football Insider reports.

The German was on the radar of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho last summer, and he was fancied to make a loan move to the north London outfit.





However, a deal failed to materialise as the Blues demanded a £4 million loan fee on top of his £150,000-a-week wages being paid for the entire season.

Rudiger hardly played in the league under manager Frank Lampard, making just four top-flight appearances before the 42-year-old was dismissed in January.

Since then, his fortunes have changed with compatriot Thomas Tuchel being appointed, and he has become an undisputed starter in the back three.

Rudiger’s current deal expires in June 2022, but the Blues plan to negotiate fresh terms to commit him to a new long-term contract.

The centre-back is eager to discuss his future, but Spurs are keeping a close eye on the situation and are prepared to pounce if there is any disagreement.

Sportslens view:

Rudiger was largely out-of-favour under Lampard, and it appeared that the Blues’ career may be coming to an end.

However, his position has completely changed with Tuchel’s arrival, and he has helped the club keep six clean sheets in the last eight league games.

Barring one comedic own goal, he has hardly put a foot wrong at the heart of the backline and has won over some fans who had previously criticised him.

Hence, there is no reason why he should be handed an extension, but the renewal may depend on whether the club are willing to meet his wage demands.

As things stand, Spurs can only monitor the 28-year-old’s situation. In case there is a contract stand-off, they may seek to sign Rudiger later this year.

Rudiger, who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, has made 134 appearances for the Blues since his move from Roma in 2017.

In other news, Tottenham Hotspur could compete with Leeds United to sign this Real Madrid attacker.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com