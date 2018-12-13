Tottenham will battle Everton for Andre Gomes

According to reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Barcelona owned midfielder Andre Gomes next summer.
The Portuguese international joined Everton during the summer transfer window on loan from Barcelona, and has been a key player for Marco Silva’s side.
Everton are interested in making his move permanent next month, but Spurs are looking to challenge them for his signature.
Gomes has been watched by Tottenham head scout Steve Hitchen during the Merseyside derby earlier this month. The report adds that the 25-year-old may wait to see what his options are in the summer when Tottenham would be interested.
He would be a terrific signing for Pochettino
Daniel Levy will do everything he can to keep Mauricio Pochettino and he should back him with the funds to sign Gomes, who would be a terrific addition to the squad.
Mousa Dembele will unlikely be staying in North London beyond the expiration of his contract next summer, and Gomes would be a fantastic like for like replacement for the Belgian.
He has great passing ability, controls the tempo in the midfield and puts in a lot of defensive shifts. He is skilful, and has all the qualities to be a world class player in the future.