Tottenham want Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, Tottenham are eyeing a move for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure as Mauricio Pochettino is thinking about replacing Victor Wanyama.
Wanyama, who was once an indispensable player for Pochettino, has barely featured for Spurs this season. He has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this term, and his future has come under intense speculation recently.
Pochettino is considering to replace the former Southampton midfielder and the Mirror reports that Doucoure could attract a January bid from the North London club.
However, Spurs are not alone in the race. The report claims that the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are all monitoring the £35 million-rated Hornets midfielder, who is enjoying another brilliant season at Vicarage Road.
The 25-year-old has provided four assists in 10 appearances, and he would probably be an upgrade on Wanyama. He likes to get forward a lot more and has his uncanny habit of popping up with crucial goals. He would be a very smart signing for Spurs.