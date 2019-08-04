Blog Columns Site News Tottenham want to sign Elseid Hysaj

Tottenham want to sign the Napoli right Elseid Hysaj this summer.

The Londoners have sold Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid and they need a proper replacement.

Hysaj has done very well in Serie A and he could prove to be a quality addition to Pochettino’s back four next season.

According to The Express, the Londoners want to sign him after Foyth’s injury.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Napoli now. The Italian side are tough to negotiate with and with little time left in the window, they will probably demand a premium for Hysaj.

Apparently, they want around £20million for the 25-year-old defender.

Spurs have been very active in the market all summer and Levy has shown that he is willing to invest. The Premier League side certainly have the means to pull this off.

The fans will be hoping that the club can get the deal done in the next few days. Hysaj is a better defender than Aurier and Trippier. He is also useful going forward.

Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the news on social media so far.

