Tottenham want Newcastle defender Fabian Schar

Tottenham are interested in signing the Newcastle defender Fabian Schar this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Swiss defender as well.
Schar has had a good season with Newcastle so far and it is no surprise that better teams are noticing him.
Tottenham could certainly use some defensive reinforcements and Fabian Schar would be a good signing. The Newcastle ace is versatile and he can play as a full back if needed.
He will add more depth and quality to Tottenham’s back line.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for the player at the end of this season.
Schar is a key player for Rafa Benitez and the Magpies will not want to sell unless there is a significant offer on the table.
The 27-year-old joined Newcastle for just £3million last summer and he has proven to be one of the bargains of the season for Benitez. He has improved Newcastle at the back this season and the Spaniard must do everything he can to hold on to Schar.
If the likes of Arsenal and Spurs come calling, it will be interesting to see what the player does. If he decides to force a move, Newcastle will have no choice but to cash in.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the news.
Nooooooooooo!
— Ms. L H (@exspygirl) March 10, 2019
Signed for 3m. Get 15 and snap there hands off cashley 😂😂
— Gary Jones (@gashjones) March 10, 2019
£30M then please
— ASHLEY OUT (@Ashley__OUT) March 9, 2019
If we want to continue to grow we simply cannot sell. Ashley would snap that up though.
— Paul A. Charters (@Chartersss) March 9, 2019
He wasnt Rafa’s first choice signing. Reckon he’d be happy to sell for a healthy profit and reinvest in a player he wanted
— Thomas (@TomItsnot) March 10, 2019