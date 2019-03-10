Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham want Newcastle defender Fabian Schar

10 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham are interested in signing the Newcastle defender Fabian Schar this summer.

According to Daily Mirror, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Swiss defender as well.

Schar has had a good season with Newcastle so far and it is no surprise that better teams are noticing him.

Tottenham could certainly use some defensive reinforcements and Fabian Schar would be a good signing. The Newcastle ace is versatile and he can play as a full back if needed.

He will add more depth and quality to Tottenham’s back line.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for the player at the end of this season.

Schar is a key player for Rafa Benitez and the Magpies will not want to sell unless there is a significant offer on the table.

The 27-year-old joined Newcastle for just £3million last summer and he has proven to be one of the bargains of the season for Benitez. He has improved Newcastle at the back this season and the Spaniard must do everything he can to hold on to Schar.

If the likes of Arsenal and Spurs come calling, it will be interesting to see what the player does. If he decides to force a move, Newcastle will have no choice but to cash in.

