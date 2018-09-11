Tottenham vs Liverpool: Dele Alli could be fit to play

Tottenham Hotspur fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Dele Alli should be fine to feature for Spurs this weekend.
The 22-year-old suffered a slight muscle injury while on international duty, and was sent back to north London after featuring for the Three Lions in their 2-1 defeat to Spain last week.
However, as reported by Press Association’s Simon Peach, Southgate has stated that Alli was withdrawn due to a minor muscle strain and there should be no issues about him performing for his club after the international break.
Gareth Southgate expects Dele Alli to be fine for Tottenham after withdrawing from the England squad with a minor muscle strain. He’s hopeful Luke Shaw will be available for Man Utd straight after mandatory seven-day concussion break
Spurs will face Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. Liverpool are in red-hot form at the moment having won all of their opening four games.
In contrast, Spurs suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Watford prior to the gap in fixtures, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be looking to bounce back with a win.
Alli is a key player for Spurs, and it seems he should be fit enough to play the game.