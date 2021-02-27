Tottenham vs Burnley: Predicted Spurs starting line-up

Spurs will take on Burnley in the Premier League clash on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The north London club are going through a poor run of form at the moment, and find themselves ninth in the Premier League table.





Jose Mourinho’s side have lost five of their last six games in the league and lost 2-1 against West Ham in the London derby in their last league game.

However, Spurs are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win against Austrian side Wolfsberger in the Europa League. They’ve booked their place in the last 16 of the competition where they will face Dinamo Zagreb.

Dele Alli produced a stunning performance on Wednesday night, and Mourinho now has got a selection headache, which he admits he enjoys most.

The Portuguese boss revealed that Serge Aurier has returned to training and he will be available for selection. In all probability, Matt Doherty will retain his place in the side.

Sergio Reguilon should come in for Ben Davies at left-back. Toby Alweireled and Eric Dier should continue, although Joe Rodon or Japhet Tangana could start as well.

Harry Winks did well in the last match and earned high praise from Mourinho. However, the 25-year-old is likely to be dropped, with Tanguy Ndombele replacing him.

Likewise, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should return in place of Moussa Sissoko.

Dele Alli is likely to retain his place and make his second start since the opening day defeat against Everton, but Gareth Bale may have to wait for his chances.

Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane are expected to start as usual.

Predicted Tottenham starting line-up: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Lamela, Alli, Son, Kane.

