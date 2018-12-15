Tottenham vs Burnley: Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-Min could be dropped

Fresh from securing a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to keep the momentum going when they take on Burnley at Wembley on Saturday.
According to reports from the Times, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino could make a few changes against Burnley. He could axe Moussa Sissoko who was brilliant against Barcelona in the Champions League.
The Frenchman has been arguably one of Tottenham’s outstanding players in recent weeks, and he will be one of two changes to the starting line-up against a struggling Burnley side.
Pochettino is likely to drop 26-year-old Son Heung-Min from the starting XI. Eric Dier and Lucas Moura are likely to return to the first team picture on Saturday.
Sissoko struggled to make himself a favourite among the fans since his joined the club on a big money move in the summer of 2016. Last season, he did well, but he was still made scapegoat whenever the team struggled.
However, he has discovered himself in recent months, and Pochettino praised him heavily after his performance against the Catalan giants.
He has started in eight of the last nine Premier League games for Spurs, and played in two crucial Champions League games as well. However, it seems, he will be given some much needed rest against Burnley.