Tottenham very close to signing Bruno Fernandes, fans react

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Bruno Fernandes for a while now.
As per Record (report translated by SportWitness), the Londoners are now very close to signing the attacking midfielder.
The Portuguese international has been in sensational form this past season and he would be a tremendous signing for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Spurs could definitely use a goalscoring midfielder like him next season.
Fernandes bagged 28 goals and 14 assists for Sporting CP last season and he is very good passer in the final third as well.
If Christian Eriksen leaves the club this summer, Spurs will need a top class replacement. Fernandes could be the ideal alternative.
The 24-year-old is highly talented and he has all the tools to develop into a world class player in future.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can pull this off. Fernandes would be the kind of signing that takes them to a whole new level.
The Londoners need to add more goals to their side and the Portuguese ace would do just that.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the news earlier.
