Tottenham ‘trying to offload’ Dembele, uncertain future for Pochettino favourite

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘trying to offload’ Mousa Dembele. The Belgian midfielder is out of contract next summer and doesn’t appear close to putting pen to paper on an extension. Dembele has been a terrific servant for Spurs since joining from Fulham in 2012 but his future at White Hart Lane is uncertain.
Despite being a former favourite of Mauricio Pochettino’s, it appears the 31-year-old will now be sold before leaving on a free transfer at the end of the campaign. He’s still be an ever-present in the side this season, making nine appearances in all competitions, but supporters could be saying good bye to the midfielder in January or next summer.
In his six years at Tottenham, Dembele has gone on to make 245 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 22 goals. For a short time, he was regarded as one of the best of his kind in the Premier League due to his strength and awareness in the middle of the park. Seldom would he relinquish possession and he was adept at turning over the ball from the opposition too.
Dembele would be a big loss to Spurs, and they don’t appear to have a replacement lined up as of yet.
