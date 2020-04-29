Report: Meunier ‘attracted by the prospect’ of playing for Tottenham Hotspur under Mourinho

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier is keen to sign for Tottenham Hotspur and play under manager Jose Mourinho.
Spurs have been heavily linked with the 28-year-old whose current contract expires at the end of the season.
Sky Sports’ reporter Kaveh Solhekol says that there are numerous clubs interested in signing Meunier, but believes he could be on his way to North London.
“Spurs need another right-back and Thomas Meunier would be a great addition to their squad,” he said.
“He is out of contract at PSG at the end of June and he will be one of the most sought-after players during the summer.
“The problem for Spurs is lots of other clubs want the Belgium international.
“Having said that, Meunier is attracted by the prospect of playing for Jose Mourinho and, if he’s offered the right terms, we could see him playing for Spurs next season.
“Signing Meunier would make sense for Spurs. There’s no transfer fee, he’s 28 and he plays for regularly for Belgium – the number one ranked national team in the world.”
Mourinho is believed to have already held talks with Meunier as he bids to improve his squad.