Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Ings transfer link

11 January, 2020 English Premier League, Southampton, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move to sign Southampton striker Danny Ings in the January transfer window.

Spurs have suffered a massive blow this week after the club confirmed that Harry Kane will be out of action till April. The England striker will undergo a hamstring surgery and Spurs are desperate to sign a striker to fill his void.

The north London club have been linked with a host of strikers in the past few days, and the latest name that has come up in the media is that of Ings.

Despite being linked with attractive names like Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek, Ings is one player who is getting the fans over-excited.

The 27-year-old is a proven Premier League goalscorer and he would hit the ground running quickly. Secondly, he has been in terrific form this season, scoring 15 goals in just 23 games across all competitions, playing as a lone striker.

Ings has rediscovered his form this season and would be a smart signing for Spurs. Here are some of the best reactions from Spurs fans on Twitter:

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com