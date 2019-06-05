Tottenham Hotspur fans want Isco as Eriksen’s replacement

Tottenham Hotspur fans have expressed on social networking site Twitter that the north London club should sign Real Madrid’s attacking midfielder Isco this summer.
The 27-year-old is arguably one of the best creative playmakers in the world, and some fans believe the club should sign him as a replacement for Christian Eriksen.
The Denmark international is yet to sign a new contract at Spurs and he is attracting interest from Real Madrid. While the latest reports suggest that Daniel Levy wants to offer him a bumper contract, a move away from the club this summer cannot be completely ruled out.
According to reports from Spanish newspaper Marca, Madrid are open to offers for Isco who has struggled badly in the 2018-19 campaign.
The four times Champions League winner has made only 11 starts this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in La Liga.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has previously hailed him as one of the best players in the world, and now there is a window of opportunity for the north London club to sign him up.
Here are some of the best reactions from Tottenham fans on Twitter:
Isco for eriksen. Could happen
Sign Isco and lo celso and sell eriksen is fine with me
If we sign Isco and keep Eriksen I am going to run around my neighborhood for an hour…
This is a must for me, he is a class act! Imagine him pulling strings! Much better than eriksen for me
Erisken for Isco would be brilliant
this would be a dream come true.
